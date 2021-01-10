Ruto backers take on Uhuru over tribal remarks

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 10 – Leaders allied to Deputy President Ruto have told off President Uhuru Kenyatta over remarks suggesting a presidential candidate from communities which have not had one of their own at the helm of the nation’s affairs should be elected in 2022.

Remarks by President Kenyatta who spoke in Vihiga during the burial of Amani National Congress Leader Musalia Mudavadi’s mother, Hannah on Friday, were seen as an affront to Ruto whose Kalenjin community boosts of President Daniel Moi’s 24-year-rule.

The President who seemed to counter Ruto’s hustler narrative being propagated by the DP wing said leaders claiming to be tired by ‘dynasties’, a tag given to the Kenyatta’s, Moi’s and Odinga’s should demonstrate the same by voting for alternative choices in elections.

In a rejoinder however, politicians led by MPs Sylvanus Osoro (South Mugirango), George Theuri (Embakasi West), Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu) and Nickson Korir (Langata) dismissed the assertion, saying leadership is about capabilities and not people’s second names.

The leaders had joined the DP for a church service at House of Hope in Nairobi’s Kayole.

“The issue of 41 tribes against one was being propagated by the opposition, now they have gone to 40 tribes against two. The issues we have are not about tribes but people,” Osoro stated.

“Our young people in the communities shouldn’t be disenfranchised just because one of their own has been on top leadership positions,” Nyoro added.

Theuri said: “When we are electing leaders we don’t look where they come from, we elect them because of what they can offer to the people.”

Langata’s Korir said, “the Presidency is a symbol of unity, and a President is a leader for all.”

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria, Kimani Ichungwa of Kikuyu and Nandi Senator Aaron Cheruiyot said they will not be drawn into tribal politics, insisting their determination to support DP Ruto is unflinching.

“We need to change the narrative and the conversation of our political engagement away from ethnicity and personality based politics,” said Ichungwa.

“I want to tell the DP not to mind all the attacks and insults thrown to him continue speaking for hustlers we are behind you,” added Senator Cheruiyot.

Kuria, who attended the Vihiga funeral where the Head of State made the controversial statement challenged President Kenyatta to unveil a candidate of his choice for 2022 and face the electorate.

“We are ready as hustlers to choose one hustler to represent and since they told us about tribes let them choose their own so that in 2022 we have a race between hustlers and one tribe,” he stated.