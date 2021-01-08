PS Kibicho reshuffles 7 County Commissioners including Kwale’s Karuku Ngumo

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 8 – Kwale County Commissioner Karuku Ngumo has been moved to Meru in changes announced by Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho.

In the changes, the PS reshuffled seven County Commissioners and thirty-four Deputy County Commissioners.

Joseph Muriithi is the new Kwale County Commissioner, after he was moved from Busia, where he served in the same capacity.

Michael Mwangi has been moved from Garisaa to Homa Bay County in changes which took effect on Wednesday.

Moses Kipkoech will take over from Mwangi in Garissa. Alan Njagi has been moved to Kisii from Meru.

Also moved is Kisii County Commissioner Abdirizak Jaldesa, who will now serve in the same capacity in Samburu.

“The officers should be released to report to their new stations with immediate effect,” he said in a circular seen by Capital News.

The Principal Secretary also made changes affecting 34 Deputy County Commissioners, who have been moved to new working stations across the country.

Some of the notable changes include that of Obel Ojwang, who has been moved from Wajir North to Imenti North, Martin Riungu from Wajir West to Nyando and Elvis Korir from Wajir South to Suba.