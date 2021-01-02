Probe launched on death of policeman in Ruto’s office said to have committed suicide

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 2 – Police said Saturday they had launched an investigation on circumstances under which a police officer attached to Deputy President William Ruto’s office allegedly committed suicide in Ngeria, Uasin Gishu County.

Corporal David Kiprotich Too is suspected to have jumped into a dam under unclear circumstances.

His family said the deceased had been under pressure from office to explain the disappearance of a camera, in what they linked to his stress on his last days.

On Twitter, the DP mourned the officer as a “dependable and approachable officer who took pride in his work and always strived to put things right”.

He said Too “will be remembered for his humility, punctuality and team spirit while in the line of duty.”

Too’ s death comes barely a year after another police officer attached to the Deputy President, Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei who was linked in a fake Sh39 billion arms deal involving former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa, also died mysteriously. Detectives said the deal was hatched in the DP’s Harambee House Annex.

His body was found in his Imara Daima house in Nairobi, with a bullet wound in what was initially said to be suicide, but the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti dismissed the theory and vowed to apprehend his killers.