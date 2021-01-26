Police probe Kisumu Boys’ High School arson linked to television ban

KISUMU, Kenya, Jan 26 – Police in Kisumu have commenced a probe into a suspected arson attempt at Kisumu Boys’ High School which has been linked to unrest due to prohibition of television by the institution’s management.

The fire incident was reported mid-Tuesday morning in one of the school’s temporary dormitory which houses fifty students. It was successfully put out by firefighters from the country government before spreading to adjacent buildings.

Kisumu Chief Fire Officer Karoli Anyumba said although no property was salvaged from the burning dormitory, there was no casualty reported.

CFM – Ojwang Joe

The dormitory was put up as an extra measure to decongest the school as part of the COVID-19 protocols issued by the Ministry of Education.

lessons at the school were interrupted as students were assembled at the schools’ playing ground for debriefing and possibly counselling. It was not immediately clear whether students would be sent home for a break.