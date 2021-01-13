Police officer in Turkana kills pub owner over Sh550 beer debt

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 13 – A police officer has been detained at Lodwar Police Station in Turkana after shooting dead a bar owner on Tuesday following a confrontation over a Sh550 debt he owed for liquor he had taken on credit.

The officer had been confronted by the bar proprietor, a woman, leading to quarrel that left the officer with an injury on his head after the lady hit him using a stone.

Agitated over the incident, the officer rushed back to Kakong Police Post where he picked his G3 rifle and shot dead the lady.

The victim died instantly having been shot at three times according to a police report seen by Capital Newsbeat on Wednesday.

The killer cop is set to face murder charges.