Police, CBK to put up ‘world-class’ leadership college in Ngong

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 27- The National Police Service is developing a world-class leadership college in Kajiado County, in partnership with the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK).

The construction of the National Police Service Leadership Academy sits on a 120-acre piece of land and will host 120 housing units for more than 300 police officers attached to the CBK.

“The idea of this leadership academy was born out of my administrative desire to see police leadership on another level,” President Uhuru Kenyatta said during the groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday.

The President said the “occasion is the most recent example of how government institutions can come together in synergy and promote the welfare and capabilities of the security sector.”

The institution will be a unique facility for training senior police officers on leadership.

“All these efforts are aimed at making the Police more efficient at service delivery,” the President said.

He said the government will continue to invest on the National Police Service, towards achieving a people centre service.

He urged Kenyans to restrain from attacking police officers on duty, saying “they are not your enemies.”

The rogue officers within the police service, the President assured, will be weeded out.

“We thank the CBK through the leadership of Governor Patrick Njoroge for being supportive of this project. Also, thanks to other corporates that have been part of other developmental projects in the security industry,” Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiangi said.

The project is expected to be completed and commissioned by January 2022.

The facility will replace the Loresho college, which was converted into an institution of training prosecutors.

Also present during the event was Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai, Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho, Director, Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti among others.