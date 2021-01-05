Connect with us

In this undated photo, Sonko is seen with Anne Kananu Mwenda, whom he nominated for the Deputy Governor's post.

County News

Petitioner withdraws case against nomination of Anne Mwenda as Nairobi Deputy Governor

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 5- A notice withdrawing a petition against the nomination of Anne Mwenda as the Deputy Governor of Nairobi has been filed in court.

The petitioner, Peter Odhiambo Agoro, he does not wish to continue with the petition.

Mwenda was nominated in 2020 by impeached Governor Mike Sonko but her name was not submitted to the County Assembly for vetting due to the court order.

“Take notice that the petitioner herein Peter Odhiambo Agoro has on this day wholly discontinued and withdrawn this petition,” reads the notice filed at the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Division.

Agoro had argued that Sonko was not rightly placed to appoint a Deputy Governor since he had been barred from accessing office after facing corruption charges. 

He had argued that if Mwenda’s appointment sailed through, it would have defeated the cause of justice. 


