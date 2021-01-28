Connect with us

Dr David Matsanga is the Chairman of the Pan African Forum. /CFM-FILE.

Kenya

Pan African Forum hails IGAD report dismissing Somalia allegations against Kenya

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 28 – The Pan African Forum has hailed a report by the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) that concluded Somalia had no justification in severing ties with Kenya.

The Report of the Fact-Finding Mission by IGAD show that allegations levelled against Kenya by Somalia are unfounded.

It had accused Kenya of meddling in its internal affairs as well as arming militia to cause mayhem but IGAD said Mogadishu did not provide any evidence.

“For a long time now, the Federal Government of Somalia (FGS) has labeled several and
outrageous grievances against Kenya which on several occasions have led to a diplomatic tiff between the two countries,” said Dr David Matsanga, the Chairman of the Pan African Forum, in lauding IGAD.

The IGAD probe was commissioned following the 38th IGAD Summit held in Djibouti on December 20, 2020, during which the regional Heads of State and Government meeting.

The Fact-Finding Mission was established by Djibouti President Ismail Omar Guelleh under the mandate of the Assembly of IGAD Heads of State and Government.

Somalia expelled Kenya’s Ambassador and recalled its envoy in December last year in escalating tensions that followed the visit in Kenya by Somaliland president Muse Bihi who held bilateral talks with his host President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“All Somali accusations against Kenya have never been proven true to date,” Matsanga said.

Kenya has expressed its continued commitment to ensure Somalia is stable, after decades of civil war and it has told Mogadishu to sort its mess instead of resorting to diversionary tactics and blame games.

On Wednesday, Kenya through Government Spokesman Cyrus Oguna challenged the administration of President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed alias Farmaajo to commit to regional peace and desist from engaging in sideshows.

With Somalia headed to a General Election on February 8, Kenya said its leaders had resorted to engaging in diversionary tactics.

Matsanga said the recent fighting in Bulla Hawo, South West of Somalia bordering Mandera town is yet another indicator of the incessant threats to Kenya’s national security emanating from Somalia.

“Pan African Forum saw the allegation that was being thrown about by Somalia as prudish and naïve,” he said.

Somalia alleges that Kenya is hosting and funding a Somali rebel group, allegations Kenya denies.

“Inimical activities by the FGS towards Kenya are retrogressive given the backdrop of many decades of political instability and insecurity in Somalia which has been occasioned
by Al-Shabaab. This has not been proved,” Matsanga said.

