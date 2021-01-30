Over 5,000 Mt Kenya leaders resolve to campaign for BBI as Uhuru dismisses hustler-dynasty talk

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 30 – The hustler-dynasty narrative took centre stage in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s address to Mt Kenya leaders Saturday, dismissing the narrative as one meant to mislead and divide Kenyans.

Kenyatta said those pushing for the narrative were selfish leaders out to confuse Kenyans, and particularly the less priviledged in the society, in a dangerous talk that sets the country on a division along class.

“I plead with you not to believe in those lies peddled by people calling themselves hustlers,” the President said.

In an apparent reference to his Deputy William Ruto and leaders allied to him, Kenyatta said he got where he is due to hard work and not where he comes from.

“The way you hear them call me dynasty just because I was born by (First President of Kenya) Kenyatta. Who chooses where he wants to be born? Tell them to stop insulting me, they will know where votes come from next year,” the President asserted.

He reminded the over 5,000 Mt Kenya leaders who gathered at the Sagana State Lodge that if the GEMA community does not field a presidential candidate in the 2022 elections, it will to negotiate with all the presidential candidates.

During the meeting, the leaders resolved to campaign for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) while reiterating that President Kenyatta will remain the spokesman for the community and the entire Mt Kenya region.

Speaking in his native Kikuyu to more than 5,000 leaders who converged at the Sagana State Lodge, Ruto’s movement is anchored on selfishness and deceit and not the need to empower the people.

He cited the incident where Senators allied to the Deputy President opposed the one man, one vote, one shilling revenue sharing formula- which would have largely favoured the Mt. Kenya region.

The opposition was at the time led by among others Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen.

“If these people really care about you and this region, why would they the other day oppose the revenue sharing formula, yet it was keen on solving the problem of skewed resource allocation?” he posed.

“You see them here telling you that you have been neglected and throwing some few coins your way to hoodwink you, yet it’s the same money they have looted, your resources. Take that money when it comes, but don’t be blinded or misled,” the president said in reference to Ruto’s advances in Central Kenya where he has the support of at least 41 MPs who stayed away from the Sagana meeting.

As the country gears towards next year’s elections, he has warned those opposed to the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) that they risk not being re-elected, saying they, after all, rode on his popularity to win.

He rooted for the BBI initiative among the delegates who included grassroots leaders, a day after 10 County Assemblies from the region committed to passing the Amendment bill that was sent to counties last week by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

The President, who avoided mentioning his Deputy by name and resulted to pluralism in reference to those supporting him, said no one was sidelined in the BBI talks.

“You remember how they claimed to have been left out of the handshake. Remember how in Bomas I said how they were involved and even nominated members to the BBI team? The truth must be told,” the President said, in an apparent reference to Ruto.

While he has admitted to having committed to supporting Ruto under the ‘Kumi Kumi” (Ten years Ten years) slogan, the President said the only pact he has is with Kenyans and not an individual.

And if Mount Kenya region will not have a presidential candidate in 2022, the President said he will lead the negotiations with other communities across the country.

“Anyone who is interested and genuinely interested in our region and family must use the front door. We must be wary of the one who wants to use the kitchen door or the bedroom window,” the President said.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is also set to hold similar talks with leaders drawn from Migori, Homa Bay, Kisumu and Siaya Counties.

A letter from ODM party Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna indicated that the “consultative forum” will be held on February 8.

The meeting will bring together, elected leaders, Luo Council of Elders, Professionals and business leaders.