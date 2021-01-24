ODM sets February 26 deadline for 2022 presidential ticket bids

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 24 — The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party has commenced the process of identifying a suitable presidential candidate for the 2022 election.

In an advertisement in Sunday’s newspaper, ODM National Elections Board Chairperson Catherine Mumma advised interested applicants to submit their duly filled applications in the prescribed form to the Party Headquarters at Chungwa House by noon on February 26.

“Applicants must meet all other minimum requirements for the President Candidates as set out by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission of Kenya,” she stated.

Mumma said applicants will be required to pay a non-refundable application fee of Sh1 million.

According to the advertisement an eligible applicant must be a Kenyan citizen, a registered voter, a holder of a degree from a university recognised in Kenya and be qualified to stand for election as a Member of Parliament.

“For one to be eligible he or she must meet the following criteria; be of high moral standing and integrity; must have demonstrable commitment and participation to the Party’s activities and agenda,” read the advertisement.

Other requirements include a copy of the applicant’s National Identity Card, a duly executed Code of Conduct, ODM Life Membership Certificate and sworn statements affirming the authenticity of any information submitted.