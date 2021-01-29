ODM endorses Wiper’s Machakos senatorial candidate as Chap Chap claims backing by regional office

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 29 – The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has declared its support for Wiper Party’s Machakos Senatorial candidate Agnes Kavindu a day after Maendeleo Chap Chap (MCC) party said it had secured an endorsement by regional officials of the Orange Party.

ODM’s national office issued the declaration on Friday saying it had decided to extend support to Kalonzo Musyoka’s party in recognition of the existing partnership between the two opposition parties under the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) constitutional review process.

Further ODM explained that their support for Kavindu was informed by the fact the she was part of the Building Bridges Initiative taskforce that gave birth to the BBI Constitutional Amendment Bill that is now before the 47 County Assemblies for determination, a process that is very ‘dear’ to the ODM party.

“As a party, we did not front a candidate for the seat which fell vacant following the death of Senator Boniface Kabaka late last year. And therefore, in the spirit of NASA and BBI, the ODM party has resolved to rally its support behind the Wiper Party Candidate, Ms. Agnes Kavindu to become the next Senator of Machakos County,” read part of the statement.

Maendeleo Chap Chap Machakos Senatorial candidate Mutua Katuku had on Thursday claimed Orange Party’s backing following a meeting with regional officials at the party’s Machakos office.

Katuku posted a photo of himself at the Machakos ODM offices posing with some officials.

“ENDORSEMENT BY ODM PARTY MACHAKOS COUNTY BRANCH LEADERSHIP Earlier today at @TheODMparty offices in Machakos, where its regional leadership threw their weight behind my candidature for the Machakos county senatorial by-election,” stated Katuku via his Twitter handle.

His sentiments were also echoed by MCC Party leader and Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua, who said the partnership ‘will extend beyond the March 18 by-elections’.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Kavindu and Katuku will be battling it out with nine other candidates who include United Democratic Alliance’s Urbanus Muthama, a frontrunner in the mini-poll slated for March 18.

Other contestants cleared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission are Ford Asili’s Otto Edward Musembi Nthenge, Lily Nduku Nwanzia of Chama Cha Uzalendo (CCU), Stanley Masai Muindi (Party of Economic Democracy), Muungano Party’s John Musingi, Simeon Kioko Kitheka of Grand Dream Development Party, Francis Munyambu Musembi (Independent), Nthamba Sebastian Nzau (Independent) and Johnathan Makenzi Maweu (Independent).