Nyari cop who shot dead a colleague to face murder charge on Friday

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 7 – An administration police officer who shot dead a colleague at Nyari Police Post in Nairobi’s Westlands will be charged with the offence of murder on Friday.

A Nairobi Chief Magistrate Court declined the prosecution’s request for time saying the suspect, Police Constable Edgar Mokamba, should be presented before duty judge for purposes of plea taking.

The accused, through his lawyer Danstan Omari, said he had no intention to kill his colleague, Zachary Makuto Simwa, and that he is remorseful

The incident occurred on December 30.

Omari said he will be making a plea-bargaining application to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODDP) in a bid to downgrade the charge to manslaughter.

He said the trigger went off without the knowledge of the accused.

Ten bullets were discharged during the incident.