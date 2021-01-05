Connect with us

Learners in class at Mumbuni Primary in Machakos on January 4, 2020 when schools reopened in Kenya after a 10-month COVID-19 break.

No spike in COVID-19 cases in Kenya as schools resume

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 5 – There were only 219 COVID-19 cases in Kenya Monday, on the day the country’s schools resumed.

Kenya reopened schools across the country Monday, following a 10-month break occasioned by COVID-in March 2020.

Even though there was partial reopening for Form 4, Class 8 and Grade 4 learners in October 2020, schools remained closed until Monday when learners streamed back to school with mixed reactions on their safety.

There were fears that cases will spiral on resumption, but Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said only 219 cases were detected 5,413 samples tested on the day learners went back to school.

This pushed up the caseload in the country to 97,127.

Kagwe said 141 of the cases were detected in the capital Nairobi and 26 in the coastal city of Mombasa.

The Ministry of Health said it had cumulatively tested 1, 064, 419 samples since March.

On Tuesday, Kagwe said 83 patients who were under the home-based care programme had been cleared of the virus while 17 were discharged from various hospitals countrywide in what raised the total number of recoveries to 79, 357.

Four more patients succumbed to the virus raising the country’s virus-related fatalities to 1, 690.

