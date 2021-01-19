Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu. /CFM-FILE.

County News

Ngilu tells off Ruto over attacks on Kalonzo

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 19- Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu has defended Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka against allegations that he grabbed the Yatta land in Machakos County where his rural home sits.  

The former Lands Cabinet Secretary said the allegations by Deputy President William Ruto are “false because Kalonzo owns the land legally”.  

“As a Minister of lands, I checked the details of that land and I found that Kalonzo had acquired that land very well,” Ngilu said.

She accused the DP of tarnishing Musyoka’s name by playing politics of land grabbing

“I would like to tell Deputy President to stop thinking that somebody of Kalonzo’s stature and standing can do the kind of things he is alleging,” she said.

Ruto made the claims over the weekend during a rally in Bomet County.

Kalonzo has defended himself against the claims that he illegally acquired 200 acres of land belonging to the National Youth Service in Yatta.

The former Vice President said he was ready to be investigated by the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC) and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) for the public to know the truth.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I have nothing to hide and I today challenge the authorities to open an investigation into this matter. I am today presenting myself for a thorough investigation by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations as well as the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission,” said Kalonzo.

He, however, accused Ruto of being “the biggest land grabber in the country” citing a case in his Rift Valley backyard where he was once charged with grabbing land belonging to a businessman who later won the case when the DP was ordered to return his land.

He also cited the disputed Lang’ata Road Primary School playground and the Weston Hotel land saga where Ruto’s name has featured prominently over irregular acquisition.

Ruto and Kalonzo are both eyeing the Presidency in 2022.

The two are also fighting to replace the late Senator Boniface Kabaka’s position in Machakos with their preferred candidates.

Kalonzo unveiled former Senator Johnston Muthama’s estranged wife Agnes Kavindu as Wiper’s candidate for the senatorial by election slated for March 18 while Ruto through his party United Democratic Alliance (UDA) is supporting businessman Urbanus Muthama in what has intensified their rivalry.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Capital Health

COVID-19 curve flattening in Kenya as 81 cases reported

Schools resumed in the country in early January even as President Uhuru Kenyatta extended the night curfew that starts at 10pm to 4am to...

27 mins ago

US Elections (2020)

Biden’s top diplomat vows US will lead but restore alliances

Washington, United States, Jan 19 – Antony Blinken, President-elect Joe Biden’s choice to be secretary of state, will vow Tuesday that the United States...

3 hours ago

World

Italian PM pleads for Senate support ahead of confidence vote

Rome, Italy, Jan 19 – Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte pleaded for lawmakers’ support on Tuesday as his teetering government faced a confidence vote...

4 hours ago

Africa

Sudan troops deployed in Darfur after clashes kill 155

Khartoum, Sudan, Jan 19 – A heavy Sudanese troop presence helped restore calm Tuesday in the Darfur region, local sources said, after three days...

4 hours ago

County News

Kenya set for major security operation in Wajir, Garissa and Isiolo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 19- The government is set to undertake a major security operation to disarm residents of Wajir, Garissa and Isiolo Counties following...

5 hours ago

Kenya

CJ’s post up for grabs with Sh1.3mn salary

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 19 – The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has declared a vacancy in the Office of the Chief Justice following the retirement...

5 hours ago

Africa

Africa Elections Watch wants audit of Uganda poll won by Museveni

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 19 – Africa Elections Watch, a non-governmental organization has called on regional and international organisations to commence an independent electoral audit...

6 hours ago

World

Out-of-control truck kills 15 on Indian roadside

Ahmedabad, India, Jan 19 – An out-of-control dumper truck crushed fifteen people to death as they slept by the roadside early Tuesday in western...

6 hours ago