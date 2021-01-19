Ngilu tells off Ruto over attacks on Kalonzo

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 19- Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu has defended Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka against allegations that he grabbed the Yatta land in Machakos County where his rural home sits.

The former Lands Cabinet Secretary said the allegations by Deputy President William Ruto are “false because Kalonzo owns the land legally”.

“As a Minister of lands, I checked the details of that land and I found that Kalonzo had acquired that land very well,” Ngilu said.

She accused the DP of tarnishing Musyoka’s name by playing politics of land grabbing

“I would like to tell Deputy President to stop thinking that somebody of Kalonzo’s stature and standing can do the kind of things he is alleging,” she said.

Ruto made the claims over the weekend during a rally in Bomet County.

Kalonzo has defended himself against the claims that he illegally acquired 200 acres of land belonging to the National Youth Service in Yatta.

The former Vice President said he was ready to be investigated by the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC) and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) for the public to know the truth.

“I have nothing to hide and I today challenge the authorities to open an investigation into this matter. I am today presenting myself for a thorough investigation by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations as well as the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission,” said Kalonzo.

He, however, accused Ruto of being “the biggest land grabber in the country” citing a case in his Rift Valley backyard where he was once charged with grabbing land belonging to a businessman who later won the case when the DP was ordered to return his land.

He also cited the disputed Lang’ata Road Primary School playground and the Weston Hotel land saga where Ruto’s name has featured prominently over irregular acquisition.

Ruto and Kalonzo are both eyeing the Presidency in 2022.

The two are also fighting to replace the late Senator Boniface Kabaka’s position in Machakos with their preferred candidates.

Kalonzo unveiled former Senator Johnston Muthama’s estranged wife Agnes Kavindu as Wiper’s candidate for the senatorial by election slated for March 18 while Ruto through his party United Democratic Alliance (UDA) is supporting businessman Urbanus Muthama in what has intensified their rivalry.