Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News

World

New protests in France over security law

Published

Paris, France, Jan 30 – Fresh protests were held Saturday against a French security bill which critics say will restrict the filming of police and posting images to social media, notably to document cases of police brutality.

A broad cross-section of protesters turned out in dozens of French cities, including activists from the anti-government “yellow vest” movement and others calling to protect the cultural sector.

“I have two reasons for coming today — the comprehensive security law and also to support culture,” said Kim, a 24-year-old civil service intern.

“Lots of stores are open, the metro is packed, yet cultural sites are closed, even though we can apply protective measures” against the coronavirus, she said.

Also among the protesters were young people calling for the right to hold rave parties such as one in Brittany that attracted 2,400 at the start of the year.

“We are the last generation of free men” © AFP / Christophe ARCHAMBAULT

The demonstrators are protesting draft legislation that would ban filming police activities, which the ruling LREM party of President Emmanuel Macron has said it would rewrite.

But people are also protesting the use of surveillance tools such as drones and pedestrian cameras.

Footage of white police beating up an unarmed black music producer in his Paris studio on November 21 has fuelled anger over the legislation, condemned by many as signalling a swing to the right by Macron.

The number of protesters who turned out Saturday was limited by bad weather and Covid-19 restrictions.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

France has recorded 75,000 deaths from coronavirus since the outbreak began and the country is bracing for another possible lockdown.

In Paris, the large Place de la Republique was half full, AFP journalists reported, while around 3,000 people had gathered in Montpellier, southern France.

Hundreds turned out for similar rallies in other cities.

The government argues that the proposed law is needed because police officers have become targets of attacks and calls for violence against them on social media.

But French media say a “new national plan of law enforcement” is being used to limit media coverage of demonstrations.

The proposed security law, which has already been approved by the National Assembly, is to be examined by the Senate, France’s upper parliamentary chamber, in March.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Capital Health

112 new COVID cases and 2 deaths in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 30-The Ministry of Health on Saturday reported 112 new COVID-19 cases from a sample size of 5,401 analyzed, raising the number...

2 hours ago

BBI

Uhuru takes on Ruto and hustler narrative in meeting with Mt Kenya leaders

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 30- President Uhuru Kenyatta has hit out at the hustlers’ movement, an amorphous political group allied to his Deputy President William...

3 hours ago

Focus on China

China’s consumer spending to fully recover from COVID-19 fallout

BEIJING, China Jan 30 – China’s consumer market is expected to show a recovery growth trend this year, as various policies to expand domestic...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Kibicho gets gag orders against Sonko

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 30- Interior Principal Secretary Dr. Karanja Kibicho has obtained court orders barring former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko from defaming or linking...

4 hours ago

BBI

Over 5,000 Mt Kenya leaders resolve to campaign for BBI as Uhuru dismisses hustler-dynasty talk

Kenyatta said those pushing for the narrative were selfish leaders out to confuse Kenyans

4 hours ago

Fifth Estate

Weaponizing people against others limits the democratic space

 “And our homeland of Kenya, Heritage of splendour, Firm may we stand to defend,” this is a line from our national anthem and I...

5 hours ago

Focus on China

Xi stresses implementation of new development philosophy in next five years

BEIJING, China Jan 29 – Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has stressed full and accurate implementation...

5 hours ago

County News

Change of guard at Egerton University as Prof Rose Mwonya hands over

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 30 – Former Egerton University Vice-Chancellor Prof Rose Mwonya has formally handed over office after the completion of her five-year term,...

6 hours ago