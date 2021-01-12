Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Naomy Campbell takes a selfie with Kenya's Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala in Maasai Mara. The English supermodel was named Magical Kenya international Ambassador.

Kenya

Naomi Campbell named Magical Kenya International Ambassador

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 12 – The Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife has announced the appointment of English supermodel Naomi Campbell to become Magical Kenya International Ambassador. 

In a statement, the Ministry says Campbell, 50, will help promote the marketing of Kenya as an ideal tourism and travel destination to the world.

The appointment was agreed upon following a meeting between Campbell and Najib Balala, the Cabinet Secretary of the ministry.

Naomi Campbell was named Magical Kenya international ambassador.

“We welcome the exciting news that Naomi Campbell will advocate for tourism and travel internationally for the magical Kenya brand,” Balala said in the statement.

Commenting on her appointment, Campbell commended the government for the improvement of infrastructure at the Coast including the upgrading of Malindi Airport to international standards.

“I am also impressed with the world-class standard facilities at the Professional Golf Association (PGA) Baobab course located in Vipingo Ridge, the only golf course credited by the PGA in the whole of Africa. I invite gold professionals globally to visit the course to enjoy the experience,” she said.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Africa

Lobbies demand action in Uganda rights violation

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 12-Human rights defenders’ across Africa are now calling upon international organizations including the United Nations, African Union and the European Union...

46 mins ago

World

Malaysia declares virus emergency, sparking anger

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan 12 – Malaysia’s king declared a nationwide state of emergency Tuesday to fight a coronavirus surge that is overwhelming hospitals,...

3 hours ago

World

Trump shores up Pence ties as Democrats move to impeach

Washington, United States, Jan 11 – President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence met on Monday for the first time since rioters stormed...

3 hours ago

US Elections (2020)

Biden inauguration: worries as Homeland Security chief quits

Washington, United States, Jan 12 – US Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf announced his resignation unexpectedly Monday as worries rose over more violence...

4 hours ago

World

Golf distances itself from Trump despite his love of the game

Washington, United States, Jan 12 – As much as President Donald Trump loves golf, leaders of the sport are racing away from the embattled...

4 hours ago

Africa

Uganda to vote following violent pre-election crackdown

Kampala, Uganda, Jan 12 – Ugandans vote Thursday in a highly-charged election after one of the bloodiest campaigns in years, as veteran leader Yoweri...

4 hours ago

BBI

Raila echoes Uhuru on rotational presidency in all tribes

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 12- Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has defended President Uhuru Kenyatta on his suggestion for a rotational presidency in all the...

5 hours ago

World

US blacklists Ukrainians who helped attacks on Biden

Washington, United States, Jan 12 – The US Treasury placed sanctions Monday on four Ukrainians who aided President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani in...

5 hours ago