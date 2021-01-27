Nairobi County to pay Sh1.3bn pending bills to suppliers

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 27 – Contractors owed money by the Nairobi County government worth Sh1.3 billion accrued during the 2018/2019 financial year are set to be paid their dues.

Nairobi Deputy Governor Anne Kananu on Thursday handed over the pending bill files for contracts on the transferred functions from the County government to Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) Director-General, Mohammed Badi who is now expected to initiate the payment process.

“I would like to urge, the NMS leadership to make pending bills payments the first item of expenditure on their budgets for the 2019/2020 financial year. I will task my finance team to adopt a phased approach to settling outstanding arrears, even if it means settling bills in installments in certain circumstances in order to restore liquidity for business owners,” she said.

Kananu said she will work with all government agencies to ensure that city residents get to be accorded services devoid of any hitches.

“I continue to reiterate that I am not a politician and I will not endeavor to be one especially at a time when Nairobi City yearns for service delivery,” she said.

The offsetting of the payments was arrived at after the National Treasury requested the Office of the Auditor-General to undertake a special audit in line with section 96 (3) of the Public Finance Management (PFM).

Contractors to be paid are those that supplied goods or services in the health, transport, public works and planning, and development service dockets.

While welcoming the smooth transition of the payments, Badi said the move would now boost the contractors’ morale in working with both the NMS and the County government in delivering services to city residents.

“I would like to assure the contractors that nothing is lost and from now onwards we will be working together with the County to ensure that service delivery is done so that the city residents enjoy their right,” he said.