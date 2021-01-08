Mombasa county rescinds termination letters issued to 86 doctors: KMPDC

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 8 – Mombasa county government has lifted termination letters issued to 86 doctors after they failed to report to work following in line with a return-to-work formula, negotiations with the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists, and Dentists Council (KMPDC).

The Council’s Chief Executive officer Daniel Yumbya confirmed through a statement on Friday that the order was lifted after the officials from the Council and the county government held negotiations in a bid to find a resolution on the matter.

“In the spirit of ensuring that there is uninterrupted delivery of health services, the council has through its representatives held discussions with representatives of the County Government of Mombasa who have reliably informed us that negotiations between themselves and KMPDU is well and underway and making good progress,” he said.

Yumbya confirmed that the county government of Mombasa had given its commitment to seek an amicable resolution of issues raised by the affected doctors.

“The county government of Mombasa has given its commitment to achieving an amicable resolution of the issues being raised on immediate assumption od duties by the affected doctors,” the statement read in part.

He added that following the discussions, it was agreed that any doctor who reports to work will not be victimised or face disciplinary action.

“We appeal to the affected doctors to report to work immediately. It is our expectation that the discussions shall be successful and bring a lasting solution to the current issue,” Yumbya added.

Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) Acting Secretary-General Chibanzi Mwachonda was among the 86 doctors who had been axed.

Mombasa County Services Board Chief Executive Officer Jeizan Faruk had asked the the 86 doctors to return county properties in their possession in a letter dated January 6.

“Following the correspondences shared between the Department of Health and the County Public Service Board on the doctors strike, the Board pursuant to Section 59 (1) (c) of the County Governments Act No. 17 of 2012, hereby conveys its decision vide Special Board meeting held on 5th January, 2021 that all the doctors who have failed, refused and/or neglected to return to work be dismissed from County Services,” read part of the letter.