Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Chief Justice David Maraga has had a challenging tenure with the Executive arm of government challenging his decisions and those of the Supreme Court openly in the public/FILE

Kenya

Maraga to hand instruments of power to Mwilu on Monday

The Judiciary in an emailed statement to newsrooms on Sunday said the Supreme Court will also convene a session at 9.30am to honour Maraga who is also the President of the highest court in the land with an exclusive jurisdiction on presidential election petitions.
JULIE OWINO

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 10 – Outgoing Chief Justice David Maraga is set to hand over the instruments of power on Monday to the acting Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu ahead of his retirement on Tuesday.

The Judiciary in an emailed statement to newsrooms on Sunday said the Supreme Court will also convene a session at 9.30am to honour Maraga who is also the President of the highest court in the land with an exclusive jurisdiction on presidential election petitions.

“Monday 11th January is CJ Maraga’s last day in office. In this respect, the Supreme Court will hold a special court ceremony/tribute in his honour at 9:30am,” the statement read.

Mwilu is expected to continue performing judicial, administrative and ceremonial duties provided for under the Constitution until a substantive Chief Justice is appointed.

She also becomes the first woman in Kenya to hold the Chief Justice position albeit in an acting capacity.

Maraga has had a challenging tenure with the Executive arm of government challenging his decisions and those of the Supreme Court openly in the public.

On numerous occasions, Maraga had also accused the Executive of under-funding the Judiciary and had asked legislators to consider increasing funding to the Judiciary to ease service delivery to citizens. 

He recommended the capping of Judiciary’s allocation to 1.5 per cent of the national budget and championed for the establishment of the Judiciary Funds to ensure judicial autonomy.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Just as his retirement day was nearing, Maraga had advised President Uhuru Kenyatta to dissolve Parliament for failing to enact laws on the elusive two-thirds gender rule.

Maraga took over as the country’s Chief Justice in 2016 after the early retirement of his predecessor, Willy Mutunga.

He defeated Justices Smokin Wanjala, Alnashir Visram, Roselyne Nambuye, Mbogholi Msagha and eminent lawyer Philip Nzamba Kitonga in the recruitment process, to secure the job.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

BBI

Ex-Justice Minister Martha Karua urges political tolerance, protection of free speech

Karua said leaders should be more tolerant with those opposing the initiative further calling for increased voter education on the BBI document in order...

26 mins ago

US Elections (2020)

US Vice President Mike Pence to attend Biden inauguration: reports

Washington, United States,Jan 10 – Mike Pence will attend the upcoming inauguration of Joe Biden, multiple media reports said Saturday, the vice president becoming the...

1 hour ago

World

Body parts found at Indonesian plane crash site

Jakarta, Indonesia , Jan 10 – Divers pulled body parts, wreckage and clothing from waters off Indonesia’s capital Jakarta on Sunday, as the military located a...

2 hours ago

BBI

National unity is a prerequisite for development, President Kenyatta emphasizes

The President said it was the quest for national unity that made him to choose to bring together all Kenyans through his handshake with...

18 hours ago

Capital Health

230 COVID-19 cases, 137 recoveries reported in 24 hours

Kagwe reported that 137 people had recovered from the disease.

18 hours ago

BBI

President Kenyatta dismisses Senator Kang’ata’s open letter on BBI

Kang’ata, who also doubles up as the Senate Majority Whip, had called on the President to realign his plan for the BBI, saying less...

19 hours ago

County News

DCI finds Meru student thought missing in Nkubu unearthing faked kidnapping

The Form III student at a school in Meru was found in Nkubu, some 41 kilometres away from Meru.

20 hours ago

World

India detains Chinese soldier at flashpoint border

New Delhi, India, Jan 9 – Indian forces have detained a Chinese soldier on the disputed Himalayan frontier where the world’s two most populous countries...

20 hours ago