Man kills his parents in makueni over land

Published

MAKUENI, Kenya Jan 27 – A 70-year-old man was arrested in Makueni Wednesday for allegedly killing his parents following a vicious land tussle.

Police said the incident occurred in the remote village of Kiima Kiu where he murdered his father aged 96 and mother aged 86. The suspect was identified as John Nzingu Ndivo.

“The body of the mother was found in the kitchen while that of his father was in a maize plantation,” said Joseph Ole Napaiyan, police chief for Makueni.

Both had stab wounds on the neck.

“John Nzingu who is the firstborn to the deceased is said to have been engaging his parents on the said land, demanding for his own share,” the police chief said, adding that a blood-stained machete and kitchen knife had been recovered.

Bodies of the deceased were taken to Kilungu Sub-county hospital mortuary.

The suspect was taken to Salama Police Station.

