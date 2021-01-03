Connect with us

Metava village in Makueni County where a man stabbed his 80-year-old mother and sister on January 3, 2021.

County News

Man kills his 80-year-old mother and sister in Makueni

Published

MAKUENI, Kenya Jan 3 – A man went berserk Saturday, and slashed his mother and sister to death in an incident that left villagers of Metava area in shock.

Witnesses said the man had first attacked his sister aged 35, and was trying to stab her when their 80-year-old mother intervened only to be stabbed. It was not immediately clear why they were fighting.

The granny died on the spot while her daughter was pronounced dead on the way to hospital.

“He has fled after the incident and a manhunt has been launched to get him,” said Agnes Maswai, an Assistant Chief at Machinery area, “The mother and daughter are all dead.”

Maswai said a knife was recovered at the scene.

Locals told journalists that the man on the run is an ex-convict who was released from prison in July 2020.

