Man kills girlfriend, sets her body ablaze in Nairobi

Two domestic workers at the woman’s house told police that she asked them to give them time when the man arrived because he wanted privacy.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 22 – Police are looking for a man who allegedly killed his girlfriend and later set her body ablaze in Nairobi’s Njiru area.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the incident occurred on Thursday.

Two domestic workers at the woman’s house told police that she asked them to give them time when the man arrived because he wanted privacy.

“A report by the two househelps of the deceased narrated how their boss, upon receiving her visitor (the suspect) around 8am, had given them time off, saying that the ex-boyfriend wanted some privacy as they addressed their stalemate,” the DCI said in a statement.

The house was later seen going up in flames and nothing was salvaged by neighbours who discovered the woman’s badly burnt body when the fire was put out.

“Her burnt body, whose hands appeared to have been tied before the house was set ablaze, was recovered at the scene,” the detectives agency said.

No more details on the deceased or her boyfriend were provided.

This is the latest in a series of homicides in the capital Nairobi, many of them linked to domestic squabbles.

Last week, a Nigerian man was arrested and charged over the murder of his girlfriend in Syokimau.

