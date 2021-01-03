Makueni Man who killed his 80-year-old mother and sister lynched

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MAKUENI, Kenya Jan 3 – A middle-aged man who killed his 80-year-old mother and sister aged 35 was lynched by a mob late Sunday.

Police said the man was tracked down to a forest in Metava village where he was hiding after committing the killings on Sunday morning.

“He was stoned to death by the public and his body has been taken to Makindu Hospital mortuary,” a senior police officer in the region said.

He was accused of slashing his mother and sister to death in an incident that left villagers in shock.

Witnesses said he first attacked his sister aged 35, and was trying to stab her when their 80-year-old mother intervened only to be stabbed. It was not immediately clear why they were fighting.

The granny died on the spot while her daughter was pronounced dead on the way to hospital.

“He fled after the incident and a manhunt was launched to get him,” said Agnes Maswai, an Assistant Chief at Machinery area, “The mother and daughter are all dead.”

Maswai said a knife was recovered at the scene.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Locals told journalists that the man is an ex-convict who was released from prison in July 2020.