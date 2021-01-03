Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News

World

Makueni Man who killed his 80-year-old mother and sister lynched

Published

MAKUENI, Kenya Jan 3 – A middle-aged man who killed his 80-year-old mother and sister aged 35 was lynched by a mob late Sunday.

Police said the man was tracked down to a forest in Metava village where he was hiding after committing the killings on Sunday morning.

“He was stoned to death by the public and his body has been taken to Makindu Hospital mortuary,” a senior police officer in the region said.

He was accused of slashing his mother and sister to death in an incident that left villagers in shock.

Witnesses said he first attacked his sister aged 35, and was trying to stab her when their 80-year-old mother intervened only to be stabbed. It was not immediately clear why they were fighting.

The granny died on the spot while her daughter was pronounced dead on the way to hospital.

“He fled after the incident and a manhunt was launched to get him,” said Agnes Maswai, an Assistant Chief at Machinery area, “The mother and daughter are all dead.”

Maswai said a knife was recovered at the scene.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Locals told journalists that the man is an ex-convict who was released from prison in July 2020.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Train schedule adjusted to ease transport pressure as schools reopen

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 3- The Government has announced a robust transport plan to facilitate the movement of learners as schools reopen Monday. This includes...

27 mins ago

Headlines

Kenya suspends sports and music activities as schools reopen

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 3- With the full-scale reopening of all learning institutions set for Monday, the government said there will be no extracurricular activities...

47 mins ago

Africa

Hundred killed in attacks on two western Niger villages: mayor

Niamey, Niger, Dec 3 – Around 100 people were killed by “terrorists” attacking two villages in western Niger, the local mayor said Sunday, the latest...

2 hours ago

Africa

Egypt probes Covid-19 deaths due to alleged lack of oxygen

Cairo, Egypt, Dec 3 – Egypt said Sunday it had opened an investigation into the deaths of four Covid-19 patients in an intensive care unit...

2 hours ago

Politics

US Congress convenes at start of high-stakes political week

Washington, United States, Jan 3 – The US Congress opens its new session Sunday, kicking off an explosive week in Washington as Republican lawmakers...

2 hours ago

Africa

Rebels capture C.African city Bangassou: UN mission

Bangui, Central African Republic, Dec 3 – Rebel fighters captured the southern Central African city of Bangassou on Sunday, weeks after they were accused of...

2 hours ago

World

Anti-US chants as Iraqis mourn commanders killed a year ago

Baghdad, Iraq, Jan 3 – Thousands of Iraqi mourners chanted “revenge” and “no to America” on Sunday, one year after a US drone strike...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Govt sets up command centre to oversee schools reopening

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 3- The government has set up a command centre to oversee the re-opening of schools on Monday, in an elaborate government...

5 hours ago