Lake region Counties urged to implement economic opportunities

HOMABAY, Kenya, Jan 1 – The 14-member Lake Region Economic Block Counties have been urged to plan ahead and implement programmes that will create economic opportunities for recovery especially to vulnerable members of the population like the youth, women and widows who have been adversely affected by the impact of COVID-19.

Speaking in Homa Bay County, Louis Otieno Ogingo, a Technology expert who is a member of the Lake Region’s Economic Bloc (LREB) COVID-19 Advisory and Resource Mobilization committee called for collaboration to spur economic growth.

“It is a new year but COVID-19 is still with us here and its impact will still be felt in 2021. That’s why I urge our lake region counties to focus on creating economic opportunities that will cushion the people from adverse effects of COVID-19,” he said.

While emphasizing the role of government in defeating the pandemic, Louis urged citizens of the lake region counties especially HomaBay, Siaya, Migori and Kisumu to adhere to Ministry of Health’s (MoH) COVID-19 guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus.

“Even though pharmaceutical companies have developed effective COVID-19 vaccines, we don’t know when they will reach Kenya,” he said while calling on effective utilization of low cost methods promoted by MoH which have proven effective.

“We shouldn’t lower our guard but continue with the affordable and effective prevention methods of wearing masks, sanitizing and keeping social distancing,” he said.

Louis, who spoke at Sango football academy in Ndhiwa and Nyahera football club of Mfangano in Suba North said “the future of Harambee stars may as well be amongst these youngsters.”

Louis Otieno Ogingo, a Technology expert who is a member of the Lake Region’s Economic Bloc (LREB) COVID-19 Advisory and Resource Mobilization committee has been empowering local football clubs.

He distributed full sets of football kits for coaches and the teams and urged residents to embrace the spirit of sports that can “encourage countywide friendship and collaboration across Homabay.”

