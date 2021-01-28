Connect with us

A school dormitory on fire in a past. Photo/CFM-FILE.

Kenya

KUPPET wants boarding schools abolished over increased indiscipline among learners

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 28- The Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) now wants the Ministry of Education to consider abolishing boarding schools saying they are a contributing factor to indiscipline among students.  

KUPPET Chairperson Omboko Milemba said boarding schools are to blame for unrest in schools where students have opted to burn dormitories, attack teachers and participate in unnecessary strikes.

“All these things we are seeing in schools will not be there if we only had day schools. It is high time the Ministry of Education planned on how to phase out boarding schools the same way caning was phased out. In fact, there is no relationship between boarding schools and learning. Learning is just learning and education is just education,” Milemba said.

There have been increased cases of arson and violent attacks on teachers since January 4 when schools reopened for physical learning after a 9-month COVID-19 break.

As a result, Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has warned that police will henceforth compile a list of students involved in crime so as to ensure they do ot get certificates of good conduct when they complete their studies.

The latest incident was reported in Kisumu Boys High school where students burned a dormitory, leading to the arrest of five.

Magoha has urged parents to review their strategy of bringing up children, saying they are partly to blame for failing to instill discipline on them.

