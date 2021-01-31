Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
KNUT Secretary General Wilson Sossion. /CFM-FILE.

Headlines

KNUT opposed to re-introduction of corporal punishment In school

Published

KNUT opposed to re-introduction of corporal punishment In schoNAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 31 – The Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) says it will oppose plans to re-introduce corporal punishment in school in the wake of increased indiscipline that has led to arson cases and attacks on teachers.

Secretary-General Wilson Sossion said the announcement by Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha to bring back the cane in school is archaic.

“We are not going to accept the return of corporal punishment where teachers can put in conflict to tame learners, what will happen if it will be returned, let a police officer be posted to every school to caning the learners,” he said.

Speaking at Afraha Stadium during the branch union elections, he said teachers will not allow to cane students as it will create conflicts between them and learners whose reaction to caning might be lethal.

“It will be dangerous particularly on teenages,” Sossion said.

Magoha, in his proposal noted that corporal punishment if rightly used can significantly reduce the indiscipline cases in learning institutions at a time when school arson and attacks on teachers are on the rise.

Sossion has however, blamed the rising indiscipline cases on parents whom he said had abdicated their roles during the long COVID-19 break and that is why there was increased indiscipline and chaos in schools after the nine-month holiday.

Instead, he advised the government to abolish boarding schools to allow parents to take their rightful place in disciplining their children.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He wondered why Kenya still had boarding schools terming it as a system that was introduced by colonialists to fight Female Genital Mutilation and cattle rustling.

“We must abolish boarding schools completely and make public day school quality so that parents can take care of children after 5 pm, COVID-19 has taught us that parents have neglected their children so that we are having problems when they come back to school,” Sossion added.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Peace in troubled Libya brings back traditional weavers

Tawergha, Libya, Jan 31 – In front of a bundle of palm fronds, Halima Mohamad squats down to weave in an abandoned school in...

4 mins ago

World

Navalny allies take to the streets despite crackdown

Moscow, Russian Federation, Jan 31 – Russian police detained over 250 protesters on Sunday as activists took to the streets across the country demanding...

31 mins ago

BBI

Uhuru: I owe Kenyans not an Individual

NYERI, Kenya Jan 31 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has moved to clear the air over claims that he does not intend to support his...

1 hour ago

BBI

Uhuru warns Kenyans against cunning politicians in BBI debate

SAGANA, Kenya Jan 31 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has told Kenyans to support the BBI law reform process by outlining its benefits to the...

2 hours ago

World

Protesters disrupt coronavirus vaccination site in Los Angeles

Los Angeles, United States, Jan 31 – Protesters briefly disrupted a coronavirus vaccination distribution center at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, US media reported...

3 hours ago

World

Britain to apply to join Asia-Pacific free trade bloc

London, United Kingdom, Jan 30 – Britain will apply to join a massive 11-nation free-trade bloc of Asia-Pacific countries, it announced Saturday, weeks after...

3 hours ago

World

Trump impeachment lawyers leave team: US media

Washington, United States, Jan 31 – Several of former US president Donald Trump’s impeachment lawyers have left his team a little over a week...

4 hours ago

BBI

Ruto calls for political tolerance in raging BBI debate

Ruto is campaigning on the platform of empowering the less priviledged people in the society, while assuring the youth that he holds the key...

5 hours ago