Capital News
Eighty-six doctors in Mombasa County including the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentist Union (KMPDU) Secretary General Chibanzi (pictured) Mwachonda were sacked on Wednesday/FILE

County News

KMPDU SG among 86 doctors fired by Joho over continued strike

A majority of the doctors led by Mwachonda had on Wednesday morning led a protest outside the Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital.

Published

MOMBASA, Kenya Jan 6 – Eighty-six doctors in Mombasa County including the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentist Union (KMPDU) Secretary General Chibanzi Mwachonda were sacked on Wednesday for failing to resume duties after their nationwide strike was called off on December 25. 

In a letter signed by the County Services Board Chief Executive Officer Jeizan Faruk and copied to County Executive member of Health, County Secretary and Head of Public Service and the Devolution and Public Service Administration, the 86 doctors were asked to return the county properties.  

“Following the correspondences shared between the Department of Health and the County Public Service Board on the doctors strike, the Board pursuant to Section 59 (1) (c) of the County Governments Act No. 17 of 2012, hereby conveys its decision vide Special Board meeting held on 5th January, 2021 that all the doctors who have failed, refused and/or neglected to return to work be dismissed from County Services,” read part of the letter.

A majority of the doctors led by Mwachonda had on Wednesday morning led a protest outside the Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital. 

During the protest, KPMDU Coast Branch Secretary General Abidan Mwachi confirmed that several doctors had received dismissal letters.

He said other doctors who reside in county houses had also been issued with eviction notices.

He added that those who reside in staff quarters had been threatened with eviction notices.

At least 200 doctors have been on strike since December 2, 2020.

They have been complaining of delayed salaries, failure by the county government to remit statutory deductions and lack of job promotions since 2016.

Mwachi said the county government had last month moved to court to stop their strike, but the Labour Relations Court in Mombasa refused to declare the protest illegal.

The matter is coming up again before the court on January 18.

Mwachi has since petitioned the Senate to intervene in their matter.

“We have been raising issues since August last year, but the county government has refused to engage with us,” he said.

