Kenya

Kituyi to quit UNCTAD job in February as he readies to launch presidential bid

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 16 – United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Secretary General, Dr. Mukhisa Kituyi, on Friday announced he will be stepping down on February 15 ahead of the launch of his 2022 presidential campaign.

Kituyi has been touring different parts of the country in recent days ostensibly to popularize his candidature with his latest move to step down from the UN lucrative position sending a strong signal that indeed his ambitions to be Kenya’s fifth president are alive.

With political realignments taking shape in the country ahead of the high stake 2022 General Election, Kituyi is yet to publicly declare which party he will be using to vie for the country’s top seat.

Kituyi joins a growing list of aspirants for the top job among them Deputy President William Ruto, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, Amani National Congress Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi and Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

