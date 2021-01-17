Connect with us

Police said Nyakwara’s body was lifeless by the time the suspect took her to Christamarianne Mission Hospital in Kisii/CFM - FILE

County News

Kisii pastor arrested after strangling wife over love message from a cop

A police report linked the incident to a love message the suspect, Joel Mogaka, found in her wife’s phone.

Published

KISII, Kenya, Jan 17 – A Kisii-based pastor who choked his wife to death and unsuccessfully attempted to cover up the incident by taking her to a mission hospital where he claimed she had taken poison has been arrested.

A police report linked the incident to a love message the suspect, Joel Mogaka, found in her wife’s phone.

Irine Nyakwara, a secondary school teacher, is said to have received the said messaged from a police officer.

Police said Nyakwara’s body was lifeless by the time the suspect took her to Christamarianne Mission Hospital in Kisii.

Area chief, Timothy Timothy Obiero, said he received leads from the public over the hidden story surrounding Irine’s death upon which he notified the police who acted and arrested the suspect on Saturday.

The suspect will remain in police custody as police conclude investigations ahead of his arraignment in court.

Irine’s body is due for an autopsy to confirm the cause of death.

