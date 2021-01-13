Kisii High School student charged with attempted murder

KISII, Kenya Jan 13 – A student from Kisii High School who stabbed two teachers was charged Wednesday with attempted murder.

The 17-year-old Form Three student pleaded not guilty when he was arraigned before Kisii Law Court’s Senior Resident Magistrate Stephen Njoro.

Charges read out to him indicated that on January 12, 2021 within Kisii High School compound he stabbed two teachers leaving them with injuries.

One of the teachers was treated and discharged while the other remained hospitalized in stable condition.

The suspect was released on a cash bail of Sh50,000 and a bond of Sh100,000.

The suspect will be remanded at Manga juvenile home until January 27 for another court session.