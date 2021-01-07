Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Governor Mumbi Waiguru/FILE/KIRINYAGA COUNTY PRESS

business

Kirinyaga fails to spend on health development despite Sh254mn allocation

The report by a Nairobi-based lobby, International Budget Partnership (IBP), further revealed the Anne Waiguru-led government is yet to publish its quarter one implementation report contrary to the law, the same having been due on October 31, 2020.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 7 – Kirinyaga County Government spent none of its Sh254.4 million development budget allocation set aside for medical services and public health, a performance report for Quarter I of the financial year 2020/21 has indicated.

The report by a Nairobi-based lobby, International Budget Partnership (IBP), further revealed the Anne Waiguru-led government is yet to publish its quarter one implementation report contrary to the law, the same having been due on October 31, 2020.

“Kirinyaga County Department of Medical Services and Public Health Budget Performance report for quarter 1, FY 2020/21, shows it allocated Sh254.4 million to the development budget under medical services and public health. The county spent no Shilling on the development budget at the end of Q1 FY 2020/21,” IBP said.

The report by the International Budget Partnership further revealed that during the first quarter of the previous Financial Year 2019/2020, the county spent 4.9 percent of the allotted budget under the Medical Services and Public Health Department.

IBP also noted that the Nairobi County Government had similarly posted zero expenditure on development budget in the first quarter of  FY 2019/20 and 2020/21.

Nairobi county spent Sh300 million under FY2020/2021 in the health department, an absorption rate of 4.2 per cent. The expenditure marked a decline from 10.6 per cent reported during a similar period in the previous year.

The IBP however noted Nairobi generated Sh1.6 billion in own source revenue.

“Nairobi City County, during Q1 of FY 2020/21 raised Sh1.6 billion as own source revenue, and had an unspent cash balance of Sh155.6 million from FY2019/20,” the report added.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

China goes online to mock ‘beautiful sight’ of US Capitol chaos

Beijing, China, Jan 7 – China’s internet erupted in mirth at America’s troubled democracy after supporters of President Donald Trump broke into the US...

46 mins ago

World

US Congress certifies Biden win over Trump

Washington, United States, Jan 6 – Congress formally certified Joe Biden as the next US president on Thursday, dealing a hammer blow to Donald...

47 mins ago

Africa

Ghana army steps in to quell parliament clash ahead of swearing-in

Accra, Ghana, Jan 7 – Ghanaian soldiers intervened overnight to quell a clash between opposing parties in parliament ahead of the body’s swearing-in set for...

1 hour ago

Capital Health

Officials punished as China logs highest daily virus cases since July

Beijing, China Jan 7 – Transport services were cut off to a city of 11 million people near Beijing on Thursday as local officials were reprimanded...

1 hour ago

Top stories

US Congress formally certifies Joe Biden’s election win

Republican Vice President Mike Pence certified the Electoral College count of 306 electors in favor of the Democrat against 232 in favor of outgoing...

1 hour ago

Africa

UN hails new Libya prisoner swap under October truce

Tripoli, Libya, Jan 7 -The UN mission in Libya has welcomed a second exchange of prisoners between the country’s rival administrations and called for faster...

2 hours ago

US Elections (2020)

‘Democracy under siege’: International press condemn Trump

Paris, France, Jan 7 – The chaos unleashed on the US Capitol by Donald Trump’s supporters dominated front pages across the world Thursday, with...

3 hours ago

Politics

US Congress rejects first challenge to certifying Biden win

The House of Representatives voted 303-121 against the objection, with 82 Republicans siding with the Democrats.

3 hours ago