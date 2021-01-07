Kirinyaga fails to spend on health development despite Sh254mn allocation

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 7 – Kirinyaga County Government spent none of its Sh254.4 million development budget allocation set aside for medical services and public health, a performance report for Quarter I of the financial year 2020/21 has indicated.

The report by a Nairobi-based lobby, International Budget Partnership (IBP), further revealed the Anne Waiguru-led government is yet to publish its quarter one implementation report contrary to the law, the same having been due on October 31, 2020.

“Kirinyaga County Department of Medical Services and Public Health Budget Performance report for quarter 1, FY 2020/21, shows it allocated Sh254.4 million to the development budget under medical services and public health. The county spent no Shilling on the development budget at the end of Q1 FY 2020/21,” IBP said.

The report by the International Budget Partnership further revealed that during the first quarter of the previous Financial Year 2019/2020, the county spent 4.9 percent of the allotted budget under the Medical Services and Public Health Department.

IBP also noted that the Nairobi County Government had similarly posted zero expenditure on development budget in the first quarter of FY 2019/20 and 2020/21.

Nairobi county spent Sh300 million under FY2020/2021 in the health department, an absorption rate of 4.2 per cent. The expenditure marked a decline from 10.6 per cent reported during a similar period in the previous year.

The IBP however noted Nairobi generated Sh1.6 billion in own source revenue.

“Nairobi City County, during Q1 of FY 2020/21 raised Sh1.6 billion as own source revenue, and had an unspent cash balance of Sh155.6 million from FY2019/20,” the report added.