Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
R-L: Governors Kivutha Kibwana, Mwangi Wa Iria and Martin Wambora/CFM

BBI

Kibwana, Wa Iria and Wambora in race to succeed Oparanya at CoG

The three will be seeking to replace Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya who will exit the post after serving for two consecutive terms.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 23 – Governors Kivutha Kibwana, Mwangi Wa Iria and Martin Wambora have emerged as the top contenders in the race to elect a new Council of Governors (CoG) Chairperson in an election slated for Friday.

The three will be seeking to replace Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya who will exit the post after serving for two consecutive terms.

Sources at the CoG indicate the race my narrow down to a contest between Makueni’s Kibwana and Murang’a’s Wa Iria if county chiefs fail to settle on a consensus candidate.

A senior official at the governors’ secretariat office in Nairobi’s Delta House told Capital FM Oparanya will endorse a candidate able to balance both politics and policy.

The Handshake politics pitting governors loyal to President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga against those allied to Deputy President William Ruto are expected to take centrestage.

With Kibwana being a vocal critic of the constitutional review clamour under the Kenyatta-Odinga Handshake Alliance, he is expected to receive the backing of Ruto-leaning Governors and moderates who are yet to publicly declare the position of the proposed amendments.

Wa Iria, currently serving as the Vice CoG Chairperson is seen the Handshake candidate with Kenyatta and Odinga expected to whip governors in their strongholds to support his candidature.

Even so, the CoG secretariat said governors will seek to build a consensus on a candidate.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Kisii Governor James Ongwae, Uasin Gishu’s Jackson Mandago and Laikipia’s Joshua Irungu will face off in the race for CoG Vice Chairperson.

Tharaka Nithi’s Muthomi Njuki and Nandi’s Stephen Sang will be seeking to replace Kibwana as Council Whip.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

US Elections (2020)

Biden speaks with Canada’s Trudeau in first foreign leader call as US President

Ottawa, Canada, Jan 22 – In his first call to a foreign leader as US President, Joe Biden spoke with Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau...

2 mins ago

World

Outrage after troops protecting US Capitol forced to sleep in garage

Photos that spread quickly over the internet showed troops stretched out under fluorescent lights in parking slots, with few toilets, outlets for charging phones...

3 hours ago

World

UN, pope hail launch of anti-nuclear treaty

United Nations, United States, Jan 22 – The Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons took effect Friday — but the milestone is marred...

7 hours ago

World

Russia cracks down on Navalny allies ahead of protests

Moscow, Russian Federation, Jan 22 – Russian authorities on Friday cracked down on supporters of opposition politician Alexei Navalny, handing down short jail terms...

13 hours ago

Capital Health

Kenya sustains COVID low as experts warn of surge from March

KEMRI has projected that following the full-scale school reopening, there will be about 13.7 thousand new COVID-19 cases and nearly 116 new deaths by...

14 hours ago

World

Trump impeachment to be sent to Senate Monday: top lawmakers

Washington, United States, Jan 22 – Donald Trump will go on trial in the US Senate soon after an impeachment case against the former president...

14 hours ago

County News

Water hyacinth harvester set to start work in Lake Victoria after gathering dust for years

KISUMU, Kenya Jan 22 – A water hyacinth harvester machine purchased at Sh100 million in 2015 has been transferred from the Ministry of Environment...

15 hours ago

Capital Health

Hong Kong to impose first Covid-19 lockdown on virus-hit district: reports

Hong Kong, China, Jan 22 – Thousands of Hong Kongers will be ordered to stay in their homes for the city’s first coronavirus lockdown,...

16 hours ago