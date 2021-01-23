Kibwana, Wa Iria and Wambora in race to succeed Oparanya at CoG

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 23 – Governors Kivutha Kibwana, Mwangi Wa Iria and Martin Wambora have emerged as the top contenders in the race to elect a new Council of Governors (CoG) Chairperson in an election slated for Friday.

The three will be seeking to replace Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya who will exit the post after serving for two consecutive terms.

Sources at the CoG indicate the race my narrow down to a contest between Makueni’s Kibwana and Murang’a’s Wa Iria if county chiefs fail to settle on a consensus candidate.

A senior official at the governors’ secretariat office in Nairobi’s Delta House told Capital FM Oparanya will endorse a candidate able to balance both politics and policy.

The Handshake politics pitting governors loyal to President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga against those allied to Deputy President William Ruto are expected to take centrestage.

With Kibwana being a vocal critic of the constitutional review clamour under the Kenyatta-Odinga Handshake Alliance, he is expected to receive the backing of Ruto-leaning Governors and moderates who are yet to publicly declare the position of the proposed amendments.

Wa Iria, currently serving as the Vice CoG Chairperson is seen the Handshake candidate with Kenyatta and Odinga expected to whip governors in their strongholds to support his candidature.

Even so, the CoG secretariat said governors will seek to build a consensus on a candidate.

Kisii Governor James Ongwae, Uasin Gishu’s Jackson Mandago and Laikipia’s Joshua Irungu will face off in the race for CoG Vice Chairperson.

Tharaka Nithi’s Muthomi Njuki and Nandi’s Stephen Sang will be seeking to replace Kibwana as Council Whip.