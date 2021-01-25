Kenya’s documented coronavirus cases cross 100,000 mark

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 25 – Coronavirus cases reported in the country since March 2020 crossed the 100,000 mark on Monday after 69 infections were reported from 2,814 samples screened within 24 hours.

The health ministry said in a statement to newsrooms documented virus cases had clocked 100,052.

Health Cabinet secretary Mutahi Kagwe however reported zero deaths over the same period with the country’s death toll remaining at 1,744.

Kagwe added that Nairobi recorded the highest cases at 49 followed by Kitui and Mombasa which had 9 and 2 cases respectively.

He said 506 COVID-19 patients are still admitted in various health facilities countrywide while another 1,469 were under home-based care.

Kagwe said 449 patients who had recovered from the disease had been cleared rising recoveries registered since April 2020 to 83,418.

Twenty-five patients were reported to be in the Intensive Care Unit including 13 who were on ventilatory support, 11 who on supplemental oxygen and one who was under observation.

Another 17 patients were separately placed on supplementary oxygen, ten of whom were in general wards. Seven other patients were in the High Dependency Unit.