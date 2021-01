NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 14 – A Kenyan pastor was jailed for 140 years Thursday for impregnating his two daughters.

Pastor John Gichira was handed the sentence after pleading guilty to defiling and impregnating his daughters aged 14 and 16.

“Gichira will serve 70 years for each count of defilement; the sentences to run consecutively,” the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions said, citing a sentence in a Kirinyaga court.

Developing story….