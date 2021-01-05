Kenya vows to champion for regional peace as it begins 2-year term at UN Security Council

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 5 – Kenya has pledged to champion for locally and regionally anchored solutions for peace and stability as its 2-year term on the UN Security Council kicked off Monday.

Kenya’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Martin Kimani, who spoke during the installation ceremony of Kenya’s flag at the UN headquarters in New York, said Kenya will do its best to ensure that its speaks boldly on the needs for the continent in it’s pursuit to achieve multilateralism.

“We are profoundly conscious of the urgency of this moment in working to strengthen a multilateralism that serves in the interest of our people in the council thus being an effective guardian of durable peace,” he said.

He committed to ensure that Kenya’s contribution in the council between now and 2022 will get to have an impact in the continent ostensibly in playing it’s role in maintaining international peace and security in accordance with the principles and purposes of the United Nations.

“We will listen and speak up boldly for Africa for small island developing states for the global south and for all countries great and small. Kenya will be an advocate for local and regional solutions,” he said.

He, at the same time, gave guarantees that Kenya will strictly adhere to the constitution it executing its mandate at the council.

“Our mission will abide with our constitution; it will reflect your pragmatism your dignity and your ambition to build a fairer and a more prosperous world. We will work daily to ensure that we live in a peaceful and a secure region in a global order that is respectfully of our sovereignty,” he said.

During the ceremony, Kenya’s flag was hoisted alongside India’s, Ireland’s, Mexico’s and Norway’s following the successful election which was held last year in June that saw the five countries elected as non-permanent members of the UN Security Council.

Kenya cliched the seat after defeating Djibouti in the second round of voting after both countries failed to garner the requisite 128 votes needed in the first round of voting. The General Assembly has 192 ambassadors.

In the second round, Kenya received 129 votes, and Djibouti had 62.

Fifteen countries sit on the Security Council, five are permanent members, who have the right to veto resolutions with the countries including China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Ten non-permanent members are elected by the General Assembly for two-year terms, with five elected each year.