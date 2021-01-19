Kenya set for major security operation in Wajir, Garissa and Isiolo

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 19- The government is set to undertake a major security operation to disarm residents of Wajir, Garissa and Isiolo Counties following increased insecurity.

Thee have been increased terror-related incidents and other attacks in the counties in the recent weeks, including clashes linked to inter-communal conflicts.

“The Inspector General of Police (Hillary Mutyambai) is already working on the logistics ahead of that operation,” said Fred Matiangi, Kenya’s Interior Cabinet Secretary.

He was speaking after meeting leaders from the three counties, Governors.

He said the government will also undertake an audit of the National Police Reserves in the area following a directive by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The audit is set to inform how and where more security resources and personnel should be added so as to restore calm in the volatile region.

Matiangi some of the violence is instigated by politicians ahead of 2022 elections.

“It is the nature of our country, when we are moving towards an election cycle, you see an escalation of inter-communal tension,” Matiangi said, while promising to crackdown on leaders inciting inter-clan violence.

“We have to be very sincere, that some of these violence has a relationship to a political activity, intention or expressions,” the CS said.

He also directed area chiefs to strictly serve within their administrative units assigned to them, saying those overstepping jurisdictional boundaries will be fired.

Among the leaders’ present were Isiolo Governor Mohammed Kuti, his Wajir counterpart Mohammed Abdi and Garissa Governor Ali Korane.

All security administrators from the region attended the Tuesday meeting.

“We have agreed in principle that we need to bring to an end this violence by finding the solution of our problems,” Governor Korane said, “We have agreed as leaders to lead in this peace process through further consultations.”