Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi addressing journalists after a meeting with northern Kenya leaders over insecurity in the area on January 19, 2021.

County News

Kenya set for major security operation in Wajir, Garissa and Isiolo

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 19- The government is set to undertake a major security operation to disarm residents of Wajir, Garissa and Isiolo Counties following increased insecurity.

Thee have been increased terror-related incidents and other attacks in the counties in the recent weeks, including clashes linked to inter-communal conflicts.

“The Inspector General of Police (Hillary Mutyambai) is already working on the logistics ahead of that operation,” said Fred Matiangi, Kenya’s Interior Cabinet Secretary.

He was speaking after meeting leaders from the three counties, Governors.

He said the government will also undertake an audit of the National Police Reserves in the area following a directive by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The audit is set to inform how and where more security resources and personnel should be added so as to restore calm in the volatile region.

Matiangi some of the violence is instigated by politicians ahead of 2022 elections.

“It is the nature of our country, when we are moving towards an election cycle, you see an escalation of inter-communal tension,” Matiangi said, while promising to crackdown on leaders inciting inter-clan violence.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We have to be very sincere, that some of these violence has a relationship to a political activity, intention or expressions,” the CS said.  

He also directed area chiefs to strictly serve within their administrative units assigned to them, saying those overstepping jurisdictional boundaries will be fired.

Among the leaders’ present were Isiolo Governor Mohammed Kuti, his Wajir counterpart Mohammed Abdi and Garissa Governor Ali Korane.

All security administrators from the region attended the Tuesday meeting.

“We have agreed in principle that we need to bring to an end this violence by finding the solution of our problems,” Governor Korane said, “We have agreed as leaders to lead in this peace process through further consultations.”

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Italian PM pleads for Senate support ahead of confidence vote

Rome, Italy, Jan 19 – Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte pleaded for lawmakers’ support on Tuesday as his teetering government faced a confidence vote...

35 mins ago

Headlines

CJ’s post up for grabs with Sh1.3mn salary

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 19 – The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has declared a vacancy in the Office of the Chief Justice following the retirement...

1 hour ago

Africa

Africa Elections Watch wants audit of Uganda poll won by Museveni

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 19 – Africa Elections Watch, a non-governmental organization has called on regional and international organisations to commence an independent electoral audit...

2 hours ago

World

Out-of-control truck kills 15 on Indian roadside

Ahmedabad, India, Jan 19 – An out-of-control dumper truck crushed fifteen people to death as they slept by the roadside early Tuesday in western...

2 hours ago

World

Biden must end Trump’s ‘shameful’ Central America asylum deals: report

Washington, United States, Jan 19 – US President-elect Joe Biden should immediately revoke deals the Trump administration struck with Central American countries on the...

2 hours ago

Capital Health

China defends Covid-19 response after criticism by experts

Beijing, China, Jan 19 – China defended its handling of the coronavirus pandemic Tuesday but said it would “strive to do better” after independent...

2 hours ago
footballbettingguide.co.ke footballbettingguide.co.ke

Featured

Who has the edge in the Premier League title race?

The English Premier League not only remains the world’s most prestigious and popular football league in the world, but it’s currently the most competitive....

2 hours ago

Featured

Betting sites in Kenya set highest title odds in a decade on this major club

With many of the major European leagues in flux this season we take a look at how betting sites in Kenya are currently reacting...

3 hours ago