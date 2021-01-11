Connect with us

A health worker adjusts a mask on a colleague in Kenya.

Kenya says 93pc of its COVID-19 cases are asymptomatic

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 11- 93 per cent of COVID-19 cases in Kenya are asymptomatic, the Health Ministy has said.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said of the 98,334 coronavirus cases reported in the country since March, most of them are asymptomatic.

Kenya has recorded a significant decline in the virus cases in recent weeks, as it seeks to return to nomalcy with the reopening of schools last week.

On Monday, Kagwe said 63 new cases were detected from a sample size of 2,134.

Kagwe said 3 more patients had succumed to the virus, raising fatalities in the country to 1,713.

He said 226 patients had recovered from the virus, among the them 221 on the Home-Based Care and 5 from various hospitals across the country raising recoveries to 81,101.

Last week, Kagwe said the country was expecting the COVID-19 vaccine in February to help end manage the pandemic that has affected the economy and altered the normal way of life.

