Kenya Records 98 COVID-19 cases in Sustained decline

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 11-The Ministry of Health on Tuesday reported 98 new COVID-19 cases that raised the country’s caseload to 98,432.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the cases were detected from 3,369 samples.

Three patients succumbed.

At the same time 154 patients recovered including 144 from home based care and 10 from various hospitals across the country raising recoveries in the country to 81,255.

The Ministry of Health said there were 696 COVID-19 patients admitted in various hospitals across the country, while 2,116 on home based care program.

32 patients were in the Intensive Care Unit, 21 of whom are on ventilatory support and 10 on supplemental oxygen.