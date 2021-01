NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 6- COVID-19 cases are on the decline, with only 271 cases recorded Wednesday.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the cases were detected from 5,830 samples, raising infections in the country so far to 97,398.

There were fears of a surge after schools were reopened Monday after a 10-month break, but the cases have maintained a flat curve.

There were four fatalities on Wednesday raising deaths in the country to 1,694.