Kenya records 130 more COVID-19 cases

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 27- The country’s COVID-19 caseload increased to 100, 323 on Wednesday, after 130 more people turned positive.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the new cases were detected from 4,918 samples tested across the country on Tuesday.

“The cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,167,409. From the cases, 115 are Kenyans while 15 are foreigners,” the Cabinet Secretary said.

66 more patients recovered from the disease, raising the cumulative total to 83,691.

“Some 42 are from the home-based isolation and care while 24 are from our various facilities,” the CS Health said.

The disease claimed one life , raising the cumulative fatalities to 1,751.

But even as the curve showed signs of flattening, the Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) has warned of a possible surge of cases from March following the reopening of schools this month.

The government has already ordered doses of the COVID-19 vaccine that will initially target medical staff, police officers and others in the critical areas before distribution to other classes of people on a voluntary basis.

KEMRI has projected that following the full-scale school reopening, there will be about 13.7 thousand new COVID-19 cases and nearly 116 new deaths by June.

The agency, through a publication dubbed Projections of COVID-19 Cases and Deaths Following Schools Reopening, noted that there will be 1.1 million infections over this period, with the large majority of infections remaining undetected owing to the limitations on testing.

The agency projects that the rate of COVID-19 cases and death incidences will peak in mid-March 2021.

While noting that there will be more clarity on the impact of schools opening in terms of numbers by mid-February, KEMRI said the most plausible effect of schools reopening will be that the transmission rate in Kenya which will increase the time-varying reproductive number by 25 percent.

“The estimated +25% R(t) increase is conditional on other restrictions that reduce transmission remaining in place, and measures being in place to reduce transmission in the schools setting,” KEMRI said.

“A worst-case scenario would be an increase in R(t) by 50% and resulting in an epidemic of similar magnitude to the second outbreak in the country. We think this is unlikely,” it added.

KEMRI further estimated that there would be a 50 percent reduction of within school infectious contacts compared to pre-pandemic social mixing in schools based on the additional measures introduced.

Students resumed in-person learning on January 4 after a nine-month break which was necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Bars and restaurants in the country are operating under strict COVID-19 regulations while large crowds remain suspended.