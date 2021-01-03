Connect with us

Capital News

Headlines

Kenya extends night curfew and other COVID-19 measures as schools reopen

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 3 – Kenya extended the night curfew and several other COVID-19 measures in efforts to tame the spread of the virus as schools re-open since closure in March last year.

The announcement was made by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi, who cited an Executive Order issued by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“The President has issued an Executive Order extending some of the containment measures to ensure that the eco-system within which our children are going to school remains manageable,” he said, “so the President has extended the curfew days and several containment measures.”

Developing story….

