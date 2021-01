NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 12 – A Kenya Airforce Aircraft crashed in Voi on Tuesday, minutes after taking off from Moi Air Base in Nairobi.

The Kenya Defense Forces said efforts were underway to recover the Harbin Y-12 utility aircraft.

The Department of Defence did not give information concerning occupants in the aircraft.

The crash comes four months after another aircraft of the same model crashed in Dhobley, Somalia, moments after take off.