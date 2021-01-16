Connect with us

Neighbours who witnessed the incident said the Mandera-based sergeant later collected the grenade and disposed it into the river after realizing his plan had failed/FILE

County News

KDF sergeant arrested after failed attempt to unleash smoke grenade on ex-wife

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 16 – A Kenya Defence Forces officer has been arrested after his attempt to detonate a smoke grenade at the home of his ex-wife in Busia following a heated argument flopped.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the military officer identified as Sergeant Denis Ochieng, who was taken into custody on Saturday, had a dispute with his ex-wife over the custody of their children.

“A Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) officer is in custody after his attempt to detonate a smoke grenade at the home of his ex-wife in Busia’s Marachi Central area backfired. The unexpected incident followed a heated argument as to the right of taking their children from the mother,” DCI said.

Asked to wait for his wife’s parents to arrive so that they could discuss the matter, Ochieng who is stationed at a Mandera paraunit took the grenade from his military jacket, throwing it on the compound before fleeing.

“While the duo waiting for the wife’s parents to discuss on the matter, the agitated sergeant took the grenade from his military jacket, throwing it on the compound before taking to his heels,” the agency explained.

Neighbours who witnessed the incident said the Mandera-based sergeant later collected the grenade and disposed it into the river after realizing his plan had failed.

Detectives based in Butula visited the scene together with military police in search for the disposed grenade.

“His apprehension was reported to the military police who also swung to the scene, teaming up with Butula-based detectives in the ongoing search for the disposed grenade,” the agency indicated.

