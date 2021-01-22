Connect with us

Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka (centre) walks out of DCI headquarters accompanied by his lawyers and other leaders on January 22, 2021. He had gone to file a complaint against Deputy President William Ruto.

Kalonzo wants DCI to probe Ruto for libel and abuse of office

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 22- Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has recorded a statement with detectives at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations headquarters against accusations by Deputy President William Ruto, that he grabbed government land in Yatta.

He accused Ruto of spreading falsehoolds against him to tarnish name for political reasons and has vowed to file formal complaints against him.

His lawyers Mutula Kilonzo Jnr and James Orengo who accompanied him to the DCI said the Wiper Party leader complained against the Deputy President whom he wants investgated for abuse of office, incitement to violence and libel.

“Article 33 of the Constitution says that you have the freedom of expression, but it also adds that the reputation of every Kenyan must be respected. That right does not extend to propaganda, incitement to war or racial hatred or to falsehoods that you may want to propagate as a politician,” said Orengo, the Siaya Senator.

Kalonzo said he opted to present himself so as to clear his name following accusations by Ruto that he grabbed the land from the National Youth Service (NYS).

“I own the land legally, the claim by the Deputy President are outrageous and I challenge him to substantiate his allegations,” Kalonzo said of the 200 acre farm at his rural home.

In making the claim last week, the DP blasted Kalonzo saying “the only thing he has to show after years in government is the land he grabbed.”

But Kalonzo fired back saying, “I have nothing to hide and I today challenge the authorities to open an investigation into this matter. I am today presenting myself for a thorough investigation by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations as well as the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission.”

He accused Ruto of being “the biggest land grabber in the country” citing a case in his Rift Valley backyard where he was once charged with grabbing land belonging to a businessman who later won the case when the DP was ordered to return his land.

He also cited the disputed Lang’ata Road Primary School playground and the Weston Hotel land saga where Ruto’s name has featured prominently over irregular acquisition.

Ruto and Kalonzo are both eyeing the Presidency in 2022.

