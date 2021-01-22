Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

Kenya

Kalonzo presents Yatta land title to DCI to prove ownership after grabbing claim by Ruto

Kalonzo said he opted to present himself so as to clear his name following accusations by Deputy President William Ruto that he grabbed the land from the National Youth Service (NYS).

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 22- Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka on Friday presented himself to detectives at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to clear his name over Yatta land grabbing allegations.

Kalonzo said he opted to present himself so as to clear his name following accusations by Deputy President William Ruto that he grabbed the land from the National Youth Service (NYS).

“I own the land legally, the claim by the Deputy President are outrageous and I challenge him to substantiate his allegations,” Kalonzo said of the 200 acre farm at his rural home.

In making the claim last week, the DP blasted Kalonzo saying “the only thing he has to show after years in government is the land he grabbed.”

 But Kalonzo fired back saying, “I have nothing to hide and I today challenge the authorities to open an investigation into this matter. I am today presenting myself for a thorough investigation by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations as well as the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission.”

He accused Ruto of being “the biggest land grabber in the country” citing a case in his Rift Valley backyard where he was once charged with grabbing land belonging to a businessman who later won the case when the DP was ordered to return his land.

He also cited the disputed Lang’ata Road Primary School playground and the Weston Hotel land saga where Ruto’s name has featured prominently over irregular acquisition.

Ruto and Kalonzo are both eyeing the Presidency in 2022.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The two are also fighting to replace the late Senator Boniface Kabaka’s position in Machakos with their preferred candidates.

Kalonzo unveiled former Senator Johnston Muthama’s estranged wife Agnes Kavindu as Wiper’s candidate for the senatorial by election slated for March 18 while Ruto through his party United Democratic Alliance (UDA) is supportingbusinessman Urbanus Muthama in what has intensified their rivalry.

Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu on Tuesday defended Kalonzo saying he owns the Yatta land legally.

The former Lands Cabinet Secretary said the allegations by Deputy President William Ruto are “false because Kalonzo owns the land legally”.  

“As a Minister of lands, I checked the details of that land and I found that Kalonzo had acquired that land very well,” Ngilu said.

She accused the DP of tarnishing Musyoka’s name by playing politics of land grabbing

“I would like to tell Deputy President to stop thinking that somebody of Kalonzo’s stature and standing can do the kind of things he is alleging,” she said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Capital Health

Biden orders expanded aid to address growing hunger crisis

Washington, United States,Jan 22 – President Joe Biden is ordering an expansion of government benefits for hungry Americans, after the coronavirus pandemic ignited the worst...

9 mins ago

County News

Man kills girlfriend, sets her body ablaze in Nairobi

Two domestic workers at the woman's house told police that she asked them to give them time when the man arrived because he wanted...

21 mins ago

County News

Gideon Moi finally crowned Kalenjin elder

The Friday dawn ceremony that lasted three hours was conducted by Kapsisiywo Talai elders.

2 hours ago

World

UN, pope hail launch of anti-nuclear treaty

United Nations, United States, Jan 22 – The Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons took effect Friday — but the milestone is marred...

3 hours ago

Capital Health

Coffins, fear and desperation: the Covid frontline in 10 pictures

© AFP / JENS SCHLUETERParis, France, Jan 22 – The coronavirus pandemic has shattered economies, left more than two million dead and paralysed lives....

6 hours ago

Africa

Uganda’s opposition supporters nervously await next move

With their leader under house arrest, and soldiers still out in force, backers of presidential runner-up Bobi Wine have been waiting and watching in...

6 hours ago

World

Biden orders spate of new US Covid measures as EU discourages travel

Washington, United States, Jan 21 – In his first full day as US president, Joe Biden tackled his country’s staggering coronavirus caseload with a...

7 hours ago

World

IS claims Baghdad twin bombing that killed 32, wounded 110

Baghdad, Iraq, Jan 21 – The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for a twin suicide bombing that killed 32 people and wounded 110 at...

11 hours ago