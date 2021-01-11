Japan’s Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu to visit Kenya Tuesday

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 11-Japan’s Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu is scheduled to make a two day visit to Kenya from Tuesday.

A statement from the Ministry of Foreign affairs said the visit is part of the two countries’ efforts to strengthen the long-standing bilateral relations based on “shared values including a belief in a rules-based multilateral system.”

During his visit, Toshimitsu will pay a courtesy call on President Uhuru Kenyatta on at State House, Nairobi.

Kenya and Japan have had diplomatic relations that date back to 1963

He will also hold bilateral talks with the Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Amb. Raychelle Omamo.

The Foreign ministry said the visit will give the two countries an opportunity to review their bilateral relations and explore ways of consolidating their economic collaboration during the post-COVID-19 pandemic period and beyond.