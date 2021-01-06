Janet Ouko back to City Hall as Education CEC under acting Governor Mutura

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 6- Janet Ouko has made a comeback to City Hall as a County Executive officer of Education, after an acrimonious exit during the tenure of former Governor Mike Sonko who impeached.

Ouko’s re-appointment is among the new changes announced by acting Nairobi Governor Benson Mutura on Wednesday as he moved to stamp his authority with a new team.

Ouko resigned in January 2019 after a bitter fall-out with Sonko and would later become a reference point during the impeachment process.

Also thrust back to the limelight is Brian Weke, a city politician, who will now serve as a Legal Advisor in the Governor’s office.

“In line with the powers bestowed upon by the Constitution and the County Governments Act, 2012, and in order to support the efficient exercise of County functions, I have today made the following appointments and realignments for effective service delivery,” he said.

Paul Mutungi was named Chief of Staff while Lucia Mulwa was transferred from Education to Agriculture.

A by-election to replace Sonko in Nairobi was scheduled to February 18 but it was suspended following a petition he filed to contest his impeachment which, he argues, was illegal.