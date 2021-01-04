Connect with us

Learners in class at Mathira Primary School on January 4, 2021 when schools resumed in Kenya after a 10-month COVID-19 break in Kenya.

It’s back to school in Kenya after COVID-19 break

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 4 – Schools re-opened in Kenya Monday following a 10-month break over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Schools were closed in March 2020 when the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the country, with partial re-opening done in October for Form 4, Class 8 candidates and Grade 4 pupils.

On Monday, millions of learners streamed back to school marking the resumption of learning across the country, with learners required to repeat their classes due to the lost academic year.

A spot check by Capital FM News shows that both public and private schools had resumed even though there were various challenges encountered, including transport crisis as learners travelled back to school to and from upcountry.

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has emphasised the need for learners, teachers and other support staff to have masks on and maintain high hygiene standards to curb the spread of the virus.

Some schools like Tala Boys Primary School in Machakos County had learners taking classes outside while learners in more than ten schools in Nyando were relocated to nearby schools due to floods.

  • Learners studying in an open field at Tala Boys Primary School on January 4, 2021 when schools reopened in Kenya after a 10-month COVID-19 break.

