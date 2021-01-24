Connect with us

A public health official conducts public awareness in Nairobi's Mukuru kwa Njenga slum/FILE/MOH

Infotrak ranks healthcare workers best performers in end-year poll at 70pc

In the findings of a research conducted in 24 counties with a sample population of 800 respondents, the healthcare workers scored 70 per cent followed by the media which had a score of 60 per cent.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 24 – A survey by Infotrak research firm has ranked healthcare workers as the top performers in the year 2020 owing to their contribution in the fight against coronavirus.

In the findings of a research conducted in 24 counties with a sample population of 800 respondents, the healthcare workers scored 70 per cent followed by the media which had a score of 60 per cent.

The healthcare workers have been on the frontline in controlling the spread of COVID-19 in the country with some succumbing to the disease in the line of duty.

Kenya has so far recorded 99,898 cases and 1, 740 fatalities.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and religious organizations came in third and fourth with a score of 46 per cent and 45 per cent respectively.

The Police, National Assembly, Senate and County Governments were rated poorly in the survey scoring 45 per cent, 39 per cent, 35 per cent and 31 per cent respectively.

In the survey, 42 per cent of the respondents voted for healthcare workers as their Heroes of 2020.

President Kenyatta was ranked as Kenya’s second hero with a score of 12 per cent followed by the Ministry of Health which scored 11 per cent.

Deputy President William Ruto was ranked as Kenya’s fourth hero at 10 per cent.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga was ranked seventh in the survey after scoring 4 per cent.

