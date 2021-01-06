I’m in the race, Sonko says on getting EACC and DCI clearance

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 6 – Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has vowed to fight to the end in defending his seat following ouster in December.

On Wednesday, Sonko said he had obtained clearance from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) which had said it will not clear leaders with a tainted past.

The Commission had said leaders who were impeached will not be cleared to run for any public office because they violated Chapter Six of the Constitution on integrity and abuse of office issues.

The controversial politician, who has been traversing the city donating goodies to the city residents, confirmed to Capital News that he had obtained KRA, DCI, EACC, HELB and other requisite government clearance certificates.

Sonko who is already in court challenging his removal from office on grounds that it was done un-procedurally has maintained that he is ready to seek the mandate of Nairobi residents once again.

Sonko has since successfully managed to have the by-election set for February 18 suspended until his case is heard and determined.

Justice Anthony Mrima who issued the ruling on Monday set the date for the hearing and mention of the case on January 14, 2021.

With Sonko banking on the possibility that the court will compel the electoral body to set a new date for the by-election and ultimately issue fresh timeliness for submission of nomination papers, his eligibility to vie will be a tough nut to crack.

The electoral agency Chair Wafula Chebukati has since declared that impeached leaders will be barred to vie in any elective post as outlined by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

Already, IEBC has gazetted the names of 12 independent candidates who have declared interest to vie in the City Hall race.

The 12 will however, be subjected to the Commission’s vetting process before clearance to start campaigns which were set to start on January 18, 2021 to February 15, 2021.

The Jubilee Party has said it is planning to hold its party primaries on Saturday to choose a candidate who will be its flag bearer in the contest.

Those interested in the seat so far are former Dagoreti South MP Dennis Waweru, businesswoman Agnes Kagure, Betty Adhiambo, Alex Kipchirchir and Habib Omar among others.